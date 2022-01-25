South32 (LON:S32) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of South32 (LON:S32) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 175 ($2.36) target price on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.63) price target on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

LON:S32 opened at GBX 203.50 ($2.75) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 206.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 184.03. South32 has a twelve month low of GBX 141.08 ($1.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 227.50 ($3.07). The stock has a market cap of £9.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

