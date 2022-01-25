CI Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 86.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,119 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $158.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.16. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.51. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.64 and a 12-month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.36.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

