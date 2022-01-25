Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.01% from the company’s previous close.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.22.

NYSE CTRA opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.12. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average of $17.64.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kevin William Smith sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $227,694.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $1,303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 382,941 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,210. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

