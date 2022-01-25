Illuvium Trading 26.8% Lower This Week (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for $569.79 or 0.01560071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $366.31 million and approximately $32.92 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00049890 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,432.67 or 0.06660567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00057466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,395.18 or 0.99648658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00049964 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ILVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.