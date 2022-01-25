Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Cut to $265.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BILL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.39.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $166.73 on Tuesday. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $109.64 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.11 and a 200-day moving average of $252.38.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.03, for a total value of $3,410,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total transaction of $1,560,428.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,615 shares of company stock worth $131,367,083 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,928,000 after acquiring an additional 378,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,795,000 after acquiring an additional 454,813 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,210 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,627,000 after acquiring an additional 29,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

