American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Raised to $44.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $42.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.03.

NYSE:AMH opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 111.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.86.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

