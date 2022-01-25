HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $57.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 18.94%.

HMST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HomeStreet stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.11% of HomeStreet worth $17,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

