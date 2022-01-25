Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Will Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will report earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Life Storage posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.11.

Shares of LSI opened at $133.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.45. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.34%.

In other Life Storage news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $6,947,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 59.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Storage (LSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.