Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives $118.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.13.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

CLH opened at $94.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.67. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.66.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $236,371.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total transaction of $108,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,011 shares of company stock valued at $710,143. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 15,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

