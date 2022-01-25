ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $11,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 289.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 203.0% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $66.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

