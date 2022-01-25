Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 13,841 Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,841 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.36% of China Yuchai International worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 35.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 81,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,051 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 36.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 34,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 72.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYD stock opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. China Yuchai International Limited has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $19.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

