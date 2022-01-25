Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 136.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the third quarter worth $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Nordson during the third quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 187.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 184.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.75.

NDSN stock opened at $234.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $599.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.43 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

