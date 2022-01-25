Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 99,083 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,083 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Talos Energy worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TALO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 9.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on TALO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Duncan acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $45,364.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,109,868 shares of company stock worth $91,787,376. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TALO opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.99. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $290.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

