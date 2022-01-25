Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.04 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,343 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $135.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $440,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $464,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,392 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EA shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.22.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

