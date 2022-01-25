Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by 1.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of NYSE PFO opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.46.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
Featured Story: Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.