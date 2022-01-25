Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by 1.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFO opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.