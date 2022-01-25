MillerKnoll Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:MLKN)

MillerKnoll Inc (NASDAQ:MLKN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

MLKN opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. MillerKnoll has a twelve month low of $33.95 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.43.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

