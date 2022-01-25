Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Standard Life Aberdeen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 315 ($4.25) to GBX 245 ($3.31) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.46.

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52. Standard Life Aberdeen has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

