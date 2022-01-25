Piper Sandler Cuts Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target to $97.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $107.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DAR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.40.

DAR opened at $63.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.12. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

