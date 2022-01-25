Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – SVB Leerink cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn $3.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.20.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $334.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a current ratio of 11.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

