Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $10,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth $1,744,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 24.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 7.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 192.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $322.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $345.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.65. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $258.91 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

