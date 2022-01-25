Aviva PLC Buys 14,577 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $9,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,995,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,715,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRL stock opened at $330.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.48 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.05.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

