Aviva PLC Has $9.44 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 666,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 59,908 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 723,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 82,281 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 47,327 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 17,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 529,475 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 268,313 shares in the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Nomura lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

NYSE:F opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,088 shares of company stock worth $2,345,456 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

