Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,208 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $8,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average of $41.94. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

