Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,348 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BOX by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,650,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,277,000 after buying an additional 295,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 25.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,388,000 after acquiring an additional 703,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BOX by 23.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after acquiring an additional 500,169 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 118.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,409,000 after buying an additional 1,174,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 79.0% in the second quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 2,135,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,554,000 after buying an additional 942,358 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities raised shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.28 and a beta of 1.32.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,284,893.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $396,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,307 shares of company stock worth $6,609,491 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

