Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,957 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 93.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 60,640 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 29,361 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Splunk by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 478,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,187,000 after purchasing an additional 183,511 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Splunk by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,174 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,764 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Splunk by 2,212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,822 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,378,000 after purchasing an additional 134,733 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $54,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $121.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.71. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $178.18.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.68.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

