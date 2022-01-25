Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 2,728 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,626 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ADT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,164,463 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $163,625,000 after purchasing an additional 174,754 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ADT by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,177,604 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $99,026,000 after purchasing an additional 96,913 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its holdings in ADT by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 177,040 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ADT by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,800,197 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $62,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ADT opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 2.12.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADT. Citigroup began coverage on ADT in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. TheStreet raised ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut ADT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

