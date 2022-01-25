Pearl River Capital LLC Raises Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,704.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 704,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,295,000 after buying an additional 665,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,256,000 after acquiring an additional 192,936 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 196.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 290,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,357,000 after acquiring an additional 192,603 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,322,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 208.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 113,384 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $1,566,406.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $1,521,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,195 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,590 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMN opened at $99.92 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.27.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Read More: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.