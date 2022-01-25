Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mineral Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

OTCMKTS:MALRY opened at $41.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average of $36.93. Mineral Resources has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $47.62.

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

