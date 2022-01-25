First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,826 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $12,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 34.0% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $330,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at $3,001,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at $12,226,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.58.

SWK stock opened at $178.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.09. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

