First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 36,078 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,882 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 36,078 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $14,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Emilie Choi sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $1,880,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.60, for a total transaction of $258,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 421,144 shares of company stock worth $136,837,785.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.45.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $191.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.08. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.51 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

