Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 928 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Intuit by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $534.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $625.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $580.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.33 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

