First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,034 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $15,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.97 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.95.

