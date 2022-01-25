People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 77 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,931,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,026,000 after buying an additional 168,671 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,059 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,147 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,948,000 after purchasing an additional 195,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,788,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,808,000 after purchasing an additional 94,555 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $243.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.43 and a 52 week high of $269.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.99 and a 200 day moving average of $246.44.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.53.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

