Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,775,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,248,000 after purchasing an additional 22,870 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TYL opened at $466.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $509.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.48. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.80 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 122.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total transaction of $6,259,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,421 shares of company stock valued at $34,852,502 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TYL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

