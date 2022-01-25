Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,775,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,248,000 after purchasing an additional 22,870 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of TYL opened at $466.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $509.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.48. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.80 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 122.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total transaction of $6,259,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,421 shares of company stock valued at $34,852,502 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on TYL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.
Tyler Technologies Profile
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
