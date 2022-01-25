First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 65,669 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,669 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $19,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,100,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,705,000 after purchasing an additional 901,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 13.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,473,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,213,000 after acquiring an additional 770,244 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 119.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,134 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.4% during the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 57.3% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,145,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,321 shares in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $55.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.19 and a twelve month high of $60.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.32. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.