Bokf Na Makes New Investment in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 98,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zynga by 10.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,228,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,780,000 after buying an additional 202,283 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 105,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 31,649 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 264,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynga by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,422,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,304,000 after acquiring an additional 391,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -99.22 and a beta of 0.14. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. Barclays cut their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

