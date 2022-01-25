Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of HLAN stock opened at $88.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.29. Heartland BancCorp has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.79%. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.