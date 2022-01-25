Bokf Na Invests $715,000 in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,262 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COUP. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 336,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,238,000 after purchasing an additional 111,759 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,371,000 after purchasing an additional 49,091 shares during the period.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $132.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.87 and a 52 week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

COUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.85.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $461,705.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,695 shares of company stock worth $14,078,973 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.