People s United Financial Inc. Has $592,000 Stock Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.