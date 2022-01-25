Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 20.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 376.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 353,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,244,000 after buying an additional 279,597 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 48,491.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 823,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,434,000 after purchasing an additional 821,929 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,668,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,116,000 after purchasing an additional 116,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 21,697 shares of company stock worth $1,320,777 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCBI. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $64.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.79 and its 200-day moving average is $61.58. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

