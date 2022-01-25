People s United Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,197,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,475,000 after buying an additional 710,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arconic by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,612,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arconic by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arconic by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,212,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,770,000 after purchasing an additional 153,855 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arconic by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,527,000 after purchasing an additional 173,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.66. Arconic Co. has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $38.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.61.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

