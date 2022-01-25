HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) Receives €75.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €75.58 ($85.88).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HEI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.90 ($73.75) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €56.00 ($63.64) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

ETR HEI opened at €60.08 ($68.27) on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €56.60 ($64.32) and a 1 year high of €81.04 ($92.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €62.01 and a 200-day moving average price of €67.02.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

