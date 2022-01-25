Telos (TLOS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.62 Million

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Telos has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One Telos coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001510 BTC on major exchanges. Telos has a total market cap of $148.22 million and $3.62 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Telos

Telos (TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

