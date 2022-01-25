State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Sells 6,323,500 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,570,923 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,323,500 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.3% of State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned about 0.17% of Apple worth $3,901,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Apple by 68.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after buying an additional 237,361 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Apple by 11.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $425,686,000 after buying an additional 317,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 207,992 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,487,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.77.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $161.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.41. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

