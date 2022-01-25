Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,860 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,209 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,647 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $16,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 23.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,481 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,410,000 after purchasing an additional 46,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,146 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $138,585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

WYNN opened at $84.80 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $76.03 and a one year high of $143.88. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.03.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $994.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($7.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,609 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $92.50 to $94.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

