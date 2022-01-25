Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its stake in DaVita by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $110.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.77.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

