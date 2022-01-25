Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,213 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.12.

Shares of LVS opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.25. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

