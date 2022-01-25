tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.38) target price on shares of tinyBuild in a research note on Tuesday.

TBLD opened at GBX 185 ($2.50) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £374.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 195.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 222.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 13.47 and a current ratio of 13.47. tinyBuild has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177 ($2.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 304 ($4.10).

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

