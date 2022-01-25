Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

MBII stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Marrone Bio Innovations has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $116.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. The company had revenue of $9.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.