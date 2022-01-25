Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 5,106 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,899,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,149,000 after purchasing an additional 335,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,060,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,096,000 after purchasing an additional 63,535 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,211,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,402,000 after acquiring an additional 366,315 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,208,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,244,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $53.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.43. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

